COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Juneteenth on June 19 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.

However, UPS stores are open and delivery service is available. FedEx and Amazon locations and services are open as well on Monday.

Customers needing USPS services can use the self-service kiosk available at select offices. The kiosk accepts debit and credit cards and can handle 80% of all transactions conducted at the retail counter, such as buying stamps, mailing a package, or shipping a letter by express or priority mail. Find kiosk locations here.

In addition to Juneteenth, the USPS is observing these remaining holidays in 2023:

Tuesday, July 4 Independence Day Monday, September 4 Labor Day Monday, October 9 Columbus Day Friday, November 11* Veterans Day Thursday, November 23 Thanksgiving Day Monday, December 25 Christmas Day

*Observed