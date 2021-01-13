Will being born during quarantine impact pandemic babies’ development?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of babies born during quarantine often wonder if their child spending the first months of life with little to no interaction with people outside their homes will impact their infant’s development in the long run.

The concern was captured in a viral TikTok video. The sound from that video has been used by hundreds of parent-creators and viewed by millions.

“If you’re a pandemic baby, and you’ve been in quarantine your whole life, so you get overstimulated by everything ’cause all the strangers that you see have masks on, and you’ve never really had a playdate in your life, clap your hands!” TikTok user @straushouse sings to the tune of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

The good news: Pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Dr. Tyanna Snider says there’s likely no impact on babies’ long-term development.

“For those zero- to two-year-old children, a lot of the socialization really occurs in the home with immediate family or with caregivers, so for the most part, as long as there’s one attentive adult that’s in the family, we really don’t expect to see a lot of negative impact on their socialization or their social skills,” Dr. Snider stated.

Dr. Snider says that also applies to a lack of playdate interaction pandemic babies are experiencing as well.

“At this young age, a lot of the play is just parallel play, so they might be playing with a certain activity or maybe they’re playing next to another child, but they’re not yet doing that associative or pretend play with children yet,” added Dr. Snider.