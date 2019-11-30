Wildlife Park fire a stark reminder on Columbus Zoo safety

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cause of the fire that killed 10 animals at a wildlife park in northern Ohio is still under investigation.

Fire broke out Thursday night, destroying the barn those animals were in at the African Safari Wildlife Park.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reached out to the park to see if there’s any way they can help.

Whenever something like this happens, whether it’s around the country or here in Ohio, the zoo staff takes a look at their own systems to make sure they’re as prepared as possible.

Shannon Borders, the assistant curator for the Heart of Africa region of the Columbus Zoo, doesn’t just know the 14 giraffes by name.

“I know them all by spots, even,” Borders said. “I know all these kids.”

She works with the animals every day.

“I adore these giraffes,” she said. “I’ll tell you what, if you’re having a bad day, they’ll pick you right up.”

So she was very concerned when she heard about what happened Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park.

“You get very emotional about these things because these are things that are very possible and they do keep you up at night,” Borders said. “And you never think it’s going to happen until it does.”

Of the 10 animals killed in the Wildlife Park fire, three were giraffes. Video from the scene shows one of the giraffes that survived running from the flames.

“It’s tragic,” said Kelly Vineyard, senior curator of Australia and North America at the Columbus Zoo. “It’s something we think about every day.”

The zoo tries to prepare for as many emergencies as possible by going through many drills. Vineyard said they also go through tabletop exercises for scenarios they can’t physically practice.

When it comes to fires, there’s a system in the giraffe barn that automatically calls security and the local fire department if there’s a fire.

“Safety is just one of those things that we take into consideration every single day,” Borders said.

Throughout the zoo, there are mechanisms in place so other zoo employees know how to let the animals out safely should something be happening. For example, in the giraffe barn, a green handle operates a green door that opens the barn to move the animals away from any danger.

“It’s so important to have that because if we have that one option, we need to take any option we can get,” Borders said.

There’s also 24-hour security that checks on every animal building at least twice a night to make sure everything is OK, all to try and keep the animals safe.

“We want to support the keepers and everybody who’ve gone through this because it’s unimaginable and we feel so terribly awful for them,” Borders said of Wildlife Park.

The Columbus Zoo also works very closely with the Liberty Township Fire Department.

The emergency response play at the zoo has been updated in recent years.