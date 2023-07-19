COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Although most people think of The Wilds as a place to hop on a safari, you can also enjoy a day on the lake fishing.

The Wilds Fishing Safaris take place on one of 28 fishing lakes. With so many options, there is no shortage of fish. With expert fishing guides like Craig Kokensparger, it’s easy to reel one in.

“What’s it like when you’ve got a family out here and it’s the kids’ first time fishing? Oh, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for me. I mean I think I get more excited sometimes than the kids do, just to see them catch some fish and having a good time,” said Kokensparger.

Kokensparger has been fishing since he was a teenager and loves the outdoors. it was a friend who recommended he become a guide.

“When I retired, I got bored, and was looking for something to do. It’s like a dream job it really is,” said Kokensparger.

So, what does it take to be a good fisherman?

“Well, that’s a good question,” said Kokensparger. “I’m still trying to figure it out. Really the main thing is patience.”

You can try your hand at angling through the wilds fishing safari, and an added bonus money from tour sales goes towards animal conservation at The Wilds. To see pricing specials and book your click here.