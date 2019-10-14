Wild cat killed by Fairfield County deputy

A Serval cat like the one pictured above was shot and killed by a Fairfield Sheriff’s deputy Sunday after a report the animal attacked a dog. (AP FILE PHOTO)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputy was forced to shoot an exotic cat Sunday afternoon.

The animal, identified by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, was a species of wild cat known as a Serval, which is native to Africa.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a call for a large cat appearing to look like a bobcat. The animal had attacked a dog.

One of the deputies encountered the animal in a small woodline area. The deputy said the animal was in “an attack stance” about five feet away from him, forcing the deputy to shoot the animal for his own safety and the safety of the general public.

The owner of the animal is not known at this time.