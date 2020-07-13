Wiant family files civil suit against company that sold ‘whippets’ to defendant

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of Colin Wiant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an exotic gift shop it claims sold nitrous oxide to one of the defendants in the case.

The Silver Serpent is an exotic gift shop in Athens that the lawsuit claims sold “whippets” to Joshua Androsac.

The lawsuit claims Silver Serpent and two employees also named in the suit failed to ensure Androsac was at least 21 years old.

“Shortly after the nitrous oxide was dispensed and/or distributed to Collin Wiant, Collin started having trouble breathing,” the lawsuit states.

Wiant died on Nov. 12, 2018, while at the Sigma Pi fraternity house at Ohio University. A toxicology report shows that Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion.

At the time of his death, Wiant was a pledge of the Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Pi.

Androsac, of Lewis Center, Ohio, is criminally charged with Permitting Drug Abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; Hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two (2) counts of Trafficking in Harmful Intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; and Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. His next scheduled court date is July 28.

So far, five Sigma Pi fraternity members have plead guilty in connection with Wiant’s death.

