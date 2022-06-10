COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple inbound flights to John Glenn Columbus International Airport had to land in other cities Thursday.

Arrival data from FlightRadar24 showed that around 11 flights were diverted, including planes from Denver; Las Vegas; Seattle; Charleston, South Carolina; and New York. The communications director for John Glenn International confirmed at least four of those were due to an issue in the air traffic control tower.

The communications director said around 4 p.m. the tower was shut down because of a reported COVID-19 contamination. FAA protocol is to clear the facility and clean the area. While this was going on, the FAA’s Indianapolis tower took control for the Columbus branch. That created a slowdown because the tower could only handle a certain number of planes.

Planes for Southwest Airlines, American Eagle, Delta, Alaska Airlines and Netjets all had to land elsewhere. The last documented diversion on Thursday was an 8:20 p.m. flight from Houston. Aside from some flight delays and one cancellation, all other flights resumed as planned afterward.

This was not the first time that the Columbus tower had to close for COVID-19 decontamination, the communications director said.