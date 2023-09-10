COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday.

Flags will be lowered at Ohio’s public buildings and grounds on Patriot Day in honor of the victims killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

On that date 22 years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed after coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda across the United States.

Four planes were hijacked with two hitting the World Trade Center buildings in New York City, another crashing into the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a fourth plane that crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to subdue the hijackers.