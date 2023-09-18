DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southwestern Ohio could see or hear fighter jets flying over their homes several evenings this week beginning Monday.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct two tests this week, one air defense exercise and the other consisting of several nighttime training flights, around the Dayton area.

In the first exercise, the Air National Guard said residents could hear and/or see fighter jets flying close to a Civil Air Patrol plane, which, as part of the exercise, will be used as a Track of Interest (TOI) – an aircraft that poses a potential threat. That session will be held Monday night between 8 and 9:30 p.m.

The second exercise will consist of four nights of nighttime training flights, Monday through Thursday. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until around 10:30 p.m., according to the Air National Guard release.

While training flights normally take place during daylight hours, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The exercise flights are always subject to change if inclement weather becomes a factor.