Why Columbus’ airport authority CEO says record passenger growth at CMH, Rickenbacker could be hard to sustain

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Despite record-breaking passenger traffic at John Glenn Columbus International and Rickenbacker International airports last year, the CEO that runs them says that level of growth will be difficult to sustain.

“There are some predictions that the economy is going to soften and slow,” said Joe Nardone, CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “I can tell you we’re going to continue working as hard as we can to get new nonstop flights, but I think keeping at the pace we’ve been at will be a tall order. We’re going to work hard at it.”

Economists surveyed in December by Wolters Kluwer’s Blue Chip Economic Indicators believe the economy will grow 1.8% in 2020, down from 2.3% in 2019 and 2.9% in 2018. The economists predicted a 33.1% chance of a downturn in 2020.

Global airline traffic growth already is slowing, according to statistics from the International Air Transport Association. After passenger demand recovered in 2010 following a 2009 drop tied to the Great Recession, growth has been 5.3% to 8.1% per year through 2018.

