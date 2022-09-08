COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

DeWine ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth until sunset on the day of interment. The order follows President Biden who proclaimed that flags be lowered at the White House and other federal buildings.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at the age of 96. The royal family posted a statement on their official site saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically becomes king, though the coronation might not take place for months.