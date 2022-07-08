COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated.

Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said.

This extends by one day a previous order from DeWine that flags in Ohio fly at half-staff. It was intended to be in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on July 10, 2022.