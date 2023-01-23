COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting.

A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east of Los Angeles — on Saturday during the community’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

Flags at all public buildings across the state, in accordance with a federal order issued by President Joe Biden, will remain at half-staff until the sun sets Thursday, Jan. 26.