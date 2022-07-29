COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lucky winner of Mega Millions’ jackpot drawing, should there be one, had a 1 in 303 million chance in securing the prize.

The Mega Millions player whose six-digit ticket reads 67-45-57-36-13 with a Megaball of 14 would unlock the estimated $1.28 billion jackpot — the second largest prize in the game’s 20-year history. The drawing’s Megaplier was 2.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity Mega Millions provides to retailers, players and good causes throughout the country,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

There was no big winner from Ohio. The state lottery commission announced shortly after the drawing it had sold 510,604 winning wagers with a total prize value of $2.6 million, with a top prize of $10,000.

The “whopping” $1.28 billion jackpot, with a cash value of $747.2 million, falls just behind the record jackpot of $1.537 billion that was won in South Carolina in October 2018, a news release said.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2022 thus far, with winning tickets sold in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee, according to the release.

Jackpot winners should call their nearest Ohio Lottery regional office to redeem their prize, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.