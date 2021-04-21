Who are the other women in the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting body camera video?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The identities of two people with whom Ma’Khia Bryant can be seen having contact in the Columbus Division of Police body camera video before she was shot, have not been made public.

CPD Interim Chief Michael Woods said at a press conference Wednesday that CPD officers did not have contact with the two people, who are considered witnesses in the investigation, after separating them at the scene on Legion Lane Tuesday afternoon after Bryant was shot.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as is now standard for all police shootings in Columbus.

“Those are witnesses, so they were referred to BCI. BCI would have [their identities and relationships to Bryant], and that’s part of their investigation. We did separate the witnesses, you saw that [in the body camera video] with the officer placing individuals in the back seats of cruisers. That was the extent of our involvement right then,” Chief Woods explained. “We wanted to separate the witnesses, keep them available for BCI, but we do not interview them. We do not ask them what they saw before we got there. That’s an entirely BCI exclusive process.”

A BCI spokesperson said they would not release more information on those witnesses at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.