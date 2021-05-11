Who are the nine candidates being interviewed for Columbus Chief of Police?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The search for Columbus’ next chief of police has been narrowed down to nine people who are being interviewed for the post.

The list of nine includes current police department leaders in Detroit, Ft. Meyers, Florida, and Dallas; an adjunct professor; an advocate for women in policing; the runner-up to the city’s last chief search; and others.

Here are brief profiles of each of the nine candidates.

Elaine Bryant is currently the Deputy Chief of the Detroit Police Department, where she’s worked since 2000. Her background with the department includes community relations, patrol, administration, and investigations in domestic violence and missing and exploited children. In 2019, Bryant received her Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Robert Clark is currently an adjunct professor at National University, but worked in law enforcement for many years before becoming an educator. A Youngstown State University alum, Clark became a Youngstown police officer in 1986, before joining the FBI in 1995. During his time in the FBI, Clark worked in the Los Angeles field office and was involved in anti-gang initiatives. In a video shared by the FBI, Clark discusses his childhood and how it shaped him as a law enforcement officer. Clark says he grew up in the foster system and was 12 years old when his father, who had gang connections, was murdered. Clark also worked for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service before returning to the United States in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Derrick Diggs is currently chief of the Fort Myers, FL police department. Before he took that job in 2016, Diggs was chief of the Toledo Police Department. During his tenures at both departments, Diggs used technology initiatives, including real-time crime centers, to reduce violent crime. In his application for Chief of Police in Columbus, Diggs says he has experience “addressing legacy issues surrounding communities of color.”

Avery Moore serves as Assistant Chief at the Dallas Police Department, where he fills in for the chief when he’s not present. In his application, Moore mentions a previous visit to Columbus, during which he met with Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city officials to discuss his ideas, which include a “Chief’s Tour” and encouraging more women and African Americans to become officers. Moore, a self-described use of force expert, said he improved Dallas’ homicide clearance rate by 22%.

Bryan Norwood is currently the Vice President of Public Safety at Metro Washington Airports Authority. He also has chief experience, having held the position in Bridgeport, CT, and Richmond, VA. Norwood resigned as Richmond, VA, police chief in 2013 after some community service hours Chris Brown said he completed in Virginia were disputed by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office. Norwood signed off on those hours, according to reports.

Ivonne Roman, a former Commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at the Newark Police Department, currently works as an advocate for women in policing. In March, she launched the 30×30 Initiative, which aims to increase the representation of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030. In a 2019 TED Talk, Roman talks about why she believes having more women in law enforcement can help make communities safer.

Joseph Sullivan retired in 2020 from the Philadelphia Police Department, where he worked for 38 years and most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations. During his time in Philadelphia, Sullivan worked on a wide range of initiatives, combatting issues like terrorism and gun violence. He was also involved in a number of community outreach initiatives, serving as the departments liaison to the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federation and LGBTQ community. Sullivan is currently President of the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation.

Perry Tarrant is no stranger to the application process at CPD. The former Seattle Assistant Chief was first runner-up for Columbus police chief in 2019, a job that ultimately went to CPD Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan. In a previous interview with NBC4, Ginther said he reached out to Tarrant to ask him to apply for the chief job again this year. Tarrant is currently the executive director of FBI-LEEDA, a law enforcement training firm based in Pennsylvania.