Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & The Doobie Brothers among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

Local News
CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH)– The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

In the Performer Category:

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Jon Landau
  • Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later. 

