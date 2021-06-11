Whitehall rolls out colorful crosswalks for Pride Month

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whitehall is showing some of its LGBTQ+ pride by adding a pop of color to its crosswalks.

The city posted photos of the Pride Month-inspired rainbow crosswalks that appeared on Yearling Road Friday.

“This outward expression is just one small component of the City’s overall vision to being an innovate, diverse and vibrant community,” the post read.

Courtesy, Whitehall Facebook Page

The city also included a portion of a resolution passed June 1, demonstrating its commitment to diversity:

…We fully support diversity, equity, and inclusion of all people; affirming all ages, socioeconomic or employment status, ancestries, colors, disabilities, gender identities or expressions, genetics, viral status, military or veteran status, national origins, housing or immigration status, races, religions, sex [and] sexual orientations… City of Whitehall Resolution No. 010-2021

The resolution was drafted as a way of “condemning intimidation and violence, reaffirming equality under the law, and committing to reviving civility between all people,” according to the document.

Pride Month is celebrated nationally in June, to commemorate the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June 1969, and ongoing efforts to promote LGBTQ+ acceptance.