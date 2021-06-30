Whitehall superintendent dies from lung disease

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH)– Whitehall City Schools superintendent Brian Hamler died Tuesday from lung disease, the district announced on social media.

Hamler grew up in Whitehall and graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in 1977 before going on to nearby Capital University and The Ohio State University to earn post-graduate degrees.

Before becoming WCS superintendent in 2013, Hamler was a teacher and administrator at several Central Ohio schools including Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools, South-Western City Schools, and Whitehall City Schools.

“He made great strides and accomplished many things for the school district such as developing the Kae Avenue Early Literacy Campus, helping pass a bond and permanent improvement levy in 2018, and initiating a school-based health center with Heart of Ohio Family Health. He was a pillar of the Whitehall community and will be greatly missed by all,” the school district stated in their announcement.

The district says Dr. Wade Lucas was appointed June 24 by the WCS Board of Education to serve the district as the superintendent pro tempore.