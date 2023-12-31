WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall City Schools Board of Education is being sued for an alleged violation of the Ohio Open Meetings Act.

It marks the second time the board has been questioned on its methods after voting not to renew the superintendent’s contract during a meeting many in the community felt was secretive.

The lawsuit, filed by the non-profit organization Open Government Advocates, claims the board did not give sufficient notice for 19 special meetings held from 2022 to 2023. Ohio law requires 24 hours of public notice before conducting a special meeting.

The suit also claims the Whitehall school board has kept insufficient minutes and records of meetings in which official board business took place.

The board has not responded to a request for comment.

On Dec. 14, the Whitehall school board voted to not renew the contract of Sharee Wells, who has been superintendent since January 2022. Despite law requiring such votes to be made in public, a district spokesperson confirmed the board members voted in executive session.