WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Whitehall schools’ board of education quietly decided in a secret vote to not renew its superintendent’s contract, seemingly in violation of open meeting laws.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 14, the Whitehall school board voted to not renew the contract of Sharee Wells, who has served as superintendent since January 2022. Despite law requiring such votes to be made in public, the spokesperson confirmed the board members voted in executive session.

Sharee Wells. (Courtesy Photo/Whitehall City Schools)

Wells sent a letter to Whitehall schools staff on Sunday alluding to the board’s vote, saying she hoped to discuss how the district could “avert Thursday’s decision and move forward together to continue to benefit our children, the staff, and this community.” She did not explicitly say her contract had not been renewed.

“However, regardless of the decision, I look forward to providing continued leadership and support to you, the board, and the school community throughout the remainder of the year,” the letter reads.

A district spokesperson said employees whose contracts are not renewed are typically allowed to finish their contract, but she could not confirm what the next steps will be. Wells’ contract is set to expire at the end of July 2024.

Wells’ personnel file paints a glowing portrait of her time leading the district. In her annual review, finalized in February, the board lauded Wells for her good communication with them, her rapport-building with staff and the grant money the district received under her stewardship.

“The bottom line is that the direction that Superintendent Wells is taking the district is very good,” the performance review reads. “You are doing very well.”

Ohio’s open meeting laws forbid public bodies – like local school boards – to take votes or official actions in executive session. As of noon Tuesday, Wells was removed from the staff directory but she was still listed as superintendent under the website’s “Superintendent’s Message” page.

Wells came to Whitehall from Hilliard City Schools, where she was assistant superintendent. Prior to that, she was the director of professional learning at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio. She began her K-12 career in Columbus City Schools, where she was a teacher for more than two decades.

Delaney Ruth contributed to this report.