View the video player above for previous coverage.

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Whitehall schools’ board of education voted 3-2 to rescind a previous vote that would have moved on from Superintendent Sharee Wells after her contract expires in July.

The vote today gives the board more time to consider the future of the district and Dr. Wells.

Lorena Lacey, a new board member, was not on the board when they voted not to renew Dr. Wells’ contract. She was the swing vote tonight in favor of rescinding that action to give Dr. Wells more consideration.

In December, Whitehall schools’ board of education quietly decided in a vote to not renew the contract of Dr. Wells, who has been superintendent since January 2022. Despite law requiring such votes to be made in public, a district spokesperson confirmed the board members voted in executive session.

A lawsuit filed by the non-profit organization Open Government Advocates claims the board did not give sufficient notice for 19 special meetings held from 2022 to 2023. Ohio law requires 24 hours of public notice before conducting a special meeting.

The suit also claims the Whitehall school board has kept insufficient minutes and records of meetings in which official board business took place.