WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Whitehall City Schools Board of Education appears set on not renewing the contract of the district’s superintendent Sharee Wells, despite a crowd of supporters showing up to a special board meeting Wednesday.

The board room was over capacity and people were spilling into the hallway at the Whitehall City Schools administration building, but the large crowd gathered inside walked out of these doors without answers.

“All this was done behind our backs,” Whitehall resident and district graduate Paulette Pettiford said. “None of the community knew anything was even going on and it’s, like, that’s heartbreaking. I’m so disappointed in the board right now.”

The board voted 3-2 last Thursday to cut ties with Wells after 2 years. It was a shock to many in the Whitehall community who packed into the small conference room Wednesday. One chair, notably, sat empty.

“It’s unfortunate that they chose to have this meeting on a date when they knew that she would not be in town, that she would be vacationing with her family,” board member-elect Lorena A. Lacey said.

Wednesday’s meeting lasted just minutes, with no discussion of the superintendent. The board called roll, then immediately went into executive session, away from public eyes and ears. After returning from executive session, the board voted unanimously to retain legal counsel before adjourning.

Board member Jane Shannon was the only board member who spoke during the meeting saying, “You just have to have faith,” to the crowded room.

Lacey will take her seat on the board in January after being elected in November and supports Wells.

“She has made phenomenal strides with our students,” Lacey said. “We are now at a 3.5 rating with the state of Ohio.”

She doesn’t understand the move by her soon-to-be colleagues.

“To not renew her contract with absolutely no reason, no reason, is a travesty, and our community will suffer if she is not allowed to continue the work she has started,” Lacey said.

Pettiford raised her family in Whitehall. Now, she’s questioning the board’s motive after the most recent performance review for Wells was all positive.

“This type of behavior is either because of color, or they don’t want change, and that’s the bottom line,” Pettiford said.

It also has her questioning her future in Whitehall.

“I’m looking into moving,” Pettiford said. “That’s how serious it is for me and my family. I don’t want to be here.”

Board President Mike Adkins declined to comment after the meeting adjourned.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Jan. 11.