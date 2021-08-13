Whitehall requires students grades Pre-K through Eight, plus staff, to wear masks

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall City Schools announced Friday evening that students will be required to wear face masks and coverings during the school day in grades PreK through eight, plus staff.

To begin the school year on Monday, August 23rd, it is strongly recommended that all high school students and staff wear a face mask or face covering while indoors, especially those who are not vaccinated.

Mask use during outdoor activities is not required.

Go to www.wcsrams.org to see the district’s official back-to-school safety protocols for COVID-19.

