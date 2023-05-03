COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who is accused of stealing approximately 22 iPhones is wanted by the Whitehall Police Department.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, Whitehall police responded to a call of an alleged robbery from an AT&T store located in the 3800 block of East Broad Street. A clerk reported that he had been held at gunpoint by a man holding a black handgun.

The masked suspect reportedly demanded phones while pointing the gun at the clerk, who took the suspect to the back of the store where the phones were kept. Crime Stoppers said the suspect stuffed 22 iPhones in a backpack and fled out the rear door. He left the scene in an unknown vehicle that was waiting for him behind the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.