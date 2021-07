COLUMBUS (WCMH) - Central Ohio will soon be a destination for animals rescued from mistreatment around the country. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recently announced it is building a permanent Cruelty Recovery Center in Columbus.

“I can’t even put it into words how great it’s going to be for everybody -- for the animals, for the rescue workers that are exhausted, for the shelters that are full and getting bad names because people are judging them for what they’re doing, but they have no choice. It’s just going to be wonderful for everybody,” said April Burnside, the founder and president of FREEdom Tails Ohio Animal Rescue.