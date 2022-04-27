WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall Police said they arrested three teens over the past two days for car thefts, including pursuing a suspect in a high-speed car chase.

Whitehall PD says they located a stolen car at 1:15am Wednesday morning which led to a high-speed chase through the city. The video of the chase can be seen in the video player above.

The 16-year-old driver of the stolen car jumped out while the car was still moving and was subsequently arrested by the officers pursuing him, per police.

Police add this driver had recent arrests for stolen cars and was wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Whitehall officers located a stolen blue Toyota with a 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger who tried to flee on foot, per police.

Police say both were arrested for receiving stolen property with the 15-year-old driver having prior arrests for stealing vehicles in Franklin County.

Whitehall Police states that all three teens did not meet the criteria for acceptance into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.