WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police say several teenagers have been arrested after a series of vehicle thefts in the area.

A post on the Whitehall Police Department’s Facebook page states that on Saturday, officers recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old who had recently been found in several other stolen vehicles around Franklin County.

“These juveniles did not meet the criteria set forth by the Franklin County Juvenile court system for acceptance into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center,” police said in the post.

Then, on Monday, officers said they arrested a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old who were trying to steal a car at a local store. The 14-year-old was also in possession of a handgun, according to police.

Earlier this month, five teenagers were arrested by Whitehall police after they were found trying to steal a vehicle.