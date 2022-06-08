WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted Whitehall man that has warrants for multiple felonies, including warrants related to allegedly stealing a car on Tuesday.

Police say 25-year-old Maurice Vinson was driving a stolen car in Whitehall and rammed the car into police vehicles when officers tried to stop him.

Vinson then led police on a high speed chase before police called off the pursuit due to Vinson driving the wrong way on I-670 at a high-rate of speed, per police.

According to police, Vinson did crash the car on I-670 and then ran on foot.

Felony warrants for Vinson include felonious assault, receiving stolen property, and failure to comply/felony fleeing after Tuesday’s events, according to police.

Vinson also has active warrants from a prior arrest in Summit County for felony theft and possession of heroin, per police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Vinson.

Anyone with information may call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.