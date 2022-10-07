WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him.

Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a home on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road.

At the scene, police found the suspect, 29-year-old Michael Almond, who admitted to officers he shot Vaughn. Almond was arrested and charged with murder and is in Franklin County Jail.