Whitehall honors fallen police officer on 20th anniversary of his death

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Tuesday marks 20 years since Whitehall Police Officer Terry McDowell was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Whitehall community and police from around central Ohio gathered to honor his life, like they do every year on Aug. 24.

McDowell and her partner were shot when they were going to a home to serve a traffic citation.

McDowell did not survive, and the injuries forced his partner to retire early.

Dozens shared stories around the memorial for McDowell in the neighborhood he patrolled.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” said Seth McDowell, Terry McDowell’s son. “Twenty years later, it doesn’t get any easier. The memories are still there. Aug 24, 2001, plays back in my head every day.”

Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen sent a not about Officer McDowell to the department, sharing that note at Tuesday’s memorial.

