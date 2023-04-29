WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday was opening day at John Bishop Park in Whitehall, and the city also debuted its brand-new street hockey rink.

Whitehall partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation to build this rink and now that the ribbon has been cut, it is open to the public. To celebrate the rink’s grand opening, there was a bouncy house for kids to play in and Hot Dog Wally’s concessions was there to provide food and refreshments.

The Blue Jackets also put on a clinic so people could learn the basics of street hockey. Whitehall Parks and Recreation leaders say they are excited to have the community come and try out the rink. For street hockey, instead of lacing up skates you wear either rollerblades or sneakers.

Whitehall also plans on organizing street hockey leagues for all ages this summer.

“Most of the time hockey is really cost-prohibitive and this means that our residents and our neighboring communities are able to experience this sport in a way that they’ve never been able to experience before,” says Shannon Sorrell, the director of Whitehall’s Parks and Recreation.

The rink is now completely open and operational.