Whitehall City Schools to require facemasks districtwide

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall City Schools has announced it will require facemasks throughout the district after Labor Day.

According to the web site, “Due to the number of quarantined students in grades 9-12 as a result of close contact tracing, our school district has made the decision to require masks for those students and staff members effective Tuesday, September 7th. This will now make masking required for students and staff district wide.”

Whitehall officials say they are following guidance of local health professionals and are doing what they need to do to keep students in school full-time.

“It is vitally important that kids are in school and required masking is the best way to avoid missing valuable classroom time due to exclusion.”

