WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder after a body was found in a Whitehall backyard on Monday morning.

According to Whitehall police, a man was shot on the 900 block of Colgate Road just before 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered the 22-year-old victim in the backyard of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday morning, police named two suspects — 22-year-old Cameron Obey and 23-year-old Mario Wingate — and said that at least two guns were used in the shooting. Both have been arrested and charged with premeditated aggravated murder and have been turned over to the Franklin County Jail, per court records.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County municipal court on Tuesday.