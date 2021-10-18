WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man Whitehall police said was involved in more than 20 robberies in the greater Columbus area was arrested last week.

Marquan Scott Howard, 23, of Columbus, was arrested without incident on the morning of Oct. 14.

According to Whitehall police, Howard is accused of approaching cashiers at various stores and restaurants in the Columbus area, often displaying a knife or implying he had a gun, and requesting cash.

Police said Howard would often jump over the counter and take money from the register.

“At this point in the investigation, we have linked him to, and he has confessed to, 24 different

robberies in Franklin County, Whitehall, Reynoldsburg, Columbus, Groveport, and Westerville,”

said Whitehall Detective Lieutenant Chad Wilder. “This case was solved due to both help from the

public and the relentless investigation by a couple detectives who refused to give up. We take

the safety of our public personally and we are happy to get this dangerous individual off the

street before he hurt someone.”