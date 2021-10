WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire engines and medics rushed to an accident on Beechwood Road and East Main Street on Friday afternoon, taking three people to area hospitals.

According to Whitehall Police, roadways are shut down at Beechwood Road and East Main Street at 4:40 p.m.

Three people went to area hospitals: Two to Mt. Carmel East, and one to Grant Medical Center.

People passing by the accident report heavy damage to vehicles involved.