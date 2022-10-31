WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man caught on camera stealing a donation jar from a local business.

According to police, the donations were being collected to help purchase hockey equipment for those who may not be able to afford it.

The jar was taken from a carwash.

“It is unusual for something like this to happen and that is why we are really trying to identify this person and that makes it that much worse in our eyes, that someone would walk up and take that money,” said Whitehall police Sgt. John Earl.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Whitehall police at (614) 237-6333 or Sgt. Earl at 614-545-9697.