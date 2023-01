WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in Whitehall Sunday, according to police.

Whitehall police officers arrived in the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at approximately 3:20 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital by Whitehall Medics and was taken into surgery. His condition is not known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Whitehall police at 614-237-6333.