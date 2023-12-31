WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the last day of 2023 and police are gearing up for a busy night.

Whitehall Police will have a presence all over the city trying to crack down on celebratory gunfire.

From ShotSpotter to 911 calls and an increased police presence, Whitehall police are sending a strong message: “Don’t celebrate the turn of the year by firing off your gun.”

Usually, Whitehall’s police department doesn’t advertise its crime blitzes, but on this holiday, the department is making it known officers will be out in full force.

The city’s ShotSpotter system, which can pinpoint within about five to 10 feet of where a shot came from, will also be helping the division find those firing their weapons.

Celebratory gunfire is an issue the city has been trying to crack down on for a while. Police said the department receives a lot of calls where people wake up in the morning with their cars, homes and roofs struck by bullets.

“That’s what people don’t realize, you know, the old adage what goes up must come down and it’s going to come down and potentially it could kill somebody,” Whitehall Police Sgt. Jon Earl said. “You know, there’s been instances around the country where people have been killed by this. So, you know, it’s just not the way to celebrate is our big message to put out.”

The division said celebratory gunfire can put many people on edge, especially with fireworks and gunfire sounding very similar, so if you hear something, don’t hesitate to call in.

Whitehall police said that last year, officers made 10 arrests connected to celebratory gunfire.