WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian is hospitalized Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-skip crash in Whitehall.

According to Whitehall Police, the accident took place at approximately 6:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue.

East Broad Street has reopened after police cleared the scene.

Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

No further information is available at this time.