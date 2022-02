WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police has confirmed that a person has been shot multiple times.

Whitehall police Lt. Brian Smith reported that the shooting occurred on Rickenbacker Ave. on Wednesday afternoon, less than a block away from Whitehall-Yearling High School.

The male victim ran into a Yearling Green apartment after being shot and was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.

A portion of Rickenbacker Ave. is closed as Whitehall police continue to investigate.