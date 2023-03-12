WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio Amber Alert issued Sunday night has been canceled after a missing Whitehall boy was found.

The Whitehall Police Department confirmed just before 9 p.m. that Aiden Rodrigo, 4, was at home safe. The Amber Alert on the statewide website has also been removed.

The Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening just after 8 p.m., saying Rodrigo was taken from the yard of a home on the 900 block of Elaine Road earlier Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the suspect who took Rodrigo was driving a 2001 dark blue or black Ford Explorer, with the Ohio license plate JZS6176. There may be a sticker on the bottom left of the rear window. There is no word yet on if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the suspect vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Aiden Rodrigo. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)

The suspect’s car in the kidnapping of Aiden Rodrigo, a dark blue or black Ford Explorer. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Amber Alerts)