WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Numerous power outages are being reported in Whitehall, according to the Whitehall Police Department.

Police said there are currently “sporadic” outages throughout the city with the area mostly affected being east of Hamilton Rd. from Broad St. to Main St.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, a little more than 7,000 customers are without power right now with no estimated time of restoration.

Whitehall PD stated at 2:00pm that most of the city’s traffic light are out with no estimate when they will be working again.

Anyone driving in those areas is asked by police to treat the inoperable intersections as 4-way stops.