WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Police Department reported a widespread power outage Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Whitehall police, nearly 4,000 AEP customers lost power in the area, and the 911 system was being answered by surrounding agencies. General phone lines also went down.

To check when power is restored to an area, view AEP Ohio’s outage map below.

During an outage, Whitehall police asked all non-emergency calls be directed to the Bexley Police Department at 614-559-4444. That department can alert Whitehall officers to a specific location. When traffic lights turn off during an outage, Whitehall police said motorists should treat all nonfunctioning traffic lights as four-way stop signs.