WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who shot another person in the parking lot after a dispute over noise on Mother’s Day, 2020, faces a sentence of 18 years to life in prison after a jury reached a murder verdict.

On Friday, a Franklin County Jury found Clifford Patterson, 42, guilty of two counts of murder with firearm specifications in the May 10, 2020 shooting death of Dion Lamarr, 37, on Fountain Lane in Whitehall, according to a media release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

Patterson and Lamarr were neighbors, but quarreled at 9:30 a.m. on Mother’s Day over noise, and confronted each other outside in the apartment’s parking lot.

According to police at the time: “These two men were neighbors that had an ongoing dispute with each other,” said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso, “…an argument in the parking lot escalated to a shooting. It is a real tragedy that is compounded by the fact it happened on Mother’s Day.”

The jury heard that Patterson shot Lamarr four times, including twice in the back. Lamarr was unarmed, and died there, according to Tyack’s media release.

The trial lasted four days, and included testimony from Lamarr’s girlfriend as well as an independent witness who also lived in the apartment complex.

The jury deliberated for several hours over the course of two days in coming to their verdict. Patterson is facing a sentence of 18 years to life and will be sentenced by Judge Kim Brown on May 27th, the media release concluded.