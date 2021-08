WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police say that a resident is missing, and they are trying to locate him.

Andrew Downs was last heard from on June 14 and was last seen on the west side of Columbus, according to a Whitehall Police social media post.

Downs is 5’6″ and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and is 29 years old. If you know where he is or have any information, please call 614-237-6333 or email Scott.Miller@whitehall-oh.us