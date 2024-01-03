COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The last day of 2023 marked a historic day for the city of Whitehall.

For the first time in its 76 year history, Whitehall swore in their first African American mayor, Michael Bivens. Bivens recently spoke of his journey and the impact his family hopes to make.

When it comes to the process, Bivens said “this is a family transition” and that he’s grateful he doesn’t have to navigate the job alone.

“We support each other,” Bivens said about his family.

While the title is new, Mr. Bivens is certainly no stranger to the city. It’s where he and his wife, Joy, started their lives together, and raised their two kids – Mikayla and Michael Bivens Jr.

For nine years he served as the city attorney for Whitehall, and says this position will allow him to serve the people in a greater capacity.

“The way that I’m going to serve is I’m going to be hands on. I’m going to be very relational. I’m going to have an open-door policy. Not only for the staff of the city of Whitehall, but also for the residents.”

Bivens said his top priority will be serving the community to the best of his abilities, and he’s excited to do so alongside his family. He said the people of Whitehall can expect him to serve as a practical and dependable mayor.

“I’m looking forward to first of all serving the citizens of Whitehall,” Bivens said. “I’m looking forward to dreaming of new possibilities, thinking of new pathways, and trailblazing new opportunities for all of the residents.”