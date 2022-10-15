Michael Almond has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Sean Vaughn on Oct. 7, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man who allegedly admitted to police he shot and killed another man earlier this month has been formally indicted by a grand jury Friday for the crime.

According to online court records, Michael Almond, 29, has been formally indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges, both with a firearms specification, as well as a tampering with evidence charge.

Almond is charged with the Oct. 7 shooting death of 41-year-old Sean Vaughn.

According to Whitehall police, officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road just after midnight. According to police, Almond was found at the scene and allegedly admitted to the shooting.

Police said both Almond and Vaughn lived at the home with other friends and family.

Almond was arraigned on Oct. 10, where a $750,000 bond was set. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.