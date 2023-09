WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning in Whitehall.

According to Whitehall police a man was shot on the 900 block of Colgate Road just before 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital but was unable to survive his injuries.

Police do not know what led to the incident, are still searching for a suspect, but are questioning several people that may be connected to the shooting.