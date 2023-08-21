WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehall Sunday night.

Whitehall Division of Police said the shooting was reported at approximately 11:21 p.m. on the 500 block of Erickson Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were told the shooting was the result of a drive-by, but later found the shooting took place inside the home. Police do not know if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.